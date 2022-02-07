All 14 accused persons involved in Maj. Mahama’s murder – Investigator tells Court

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyakwah, the Investigator in the murder of the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama has told the High Court that, his investigations revealed that all 14 accused persons standing trial are part of those who lynched the military officer.



Chief Insp. Agyakwah, the 14th Prosecution Witness has given evidence and is being grilled.



While William Baah is facing the charge of Abetment, the 13 others are facing the charge of murder.



They have all pleaded not guilty and are in lawful custody.



In court on Monday, February 7, 2022, under further cross-examination from Lawyer Theophilus Donkor, counsel for Kofi Nyame (A3) and Bismark Donkor alias Dada (A9), the witness said the two contributed to the murder.



“My investigations revealed that all these accused persons were part of the people who attacked Major Mahama and lynched him.”



He also emphasized that the accused persons were mobilized by William Baah, the Assemblyman who is the first accused person.



He however told the court that, he could not confirm when asked to tell the court if his investigations also revealed that the accused had met earlier before the incident.



“I can’t confirm whether they (14) met earlier before the incident,” he told the court.



The investigator also told the court that his investigations confirmed that, Kofi Nyame (A3) was at the scene and attacked major Mahama.



“He struck Major Mahama with a cement block several times and attacked him with his fist.”



The investigator also told the court that, Bismark Donkor (A9) was also at the crime scene and contributed to the lynching of the late Major.



The case has been adjourned to February 14, 2022, for further cross-examination.



Accused persons



William Baah and 13 others are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.



The late military officer was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, when some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.



The mob had allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The accused persons are William Baah alias Misty, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame alias Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffuor alias Asowonan, Joseph Appiah Kubi alias Kumdede, Michael Anim alias Nana Anim and Bismark Donkor alias Dada.



The rest are; John Boasie, Akwasi Asante, Charles Quainng alias Akwasi Boah, Emmanuel Baidoo, Bismark Abanga and Kwadwo Animah.