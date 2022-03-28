All 111 hospitals will be commissioned before the end of my term - Akufo-Addo assures

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his strong commitment to see to the completion of what government says is going to be “the biggest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence”.



According to him, all hospital projects under the government’s ambitious healthcare infrastructure development will be commissioned before he hands over power to the next administration.



In his 28th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, March 27, President Akufo-Addo noted that various disparities existed in healthcare infrastructure distribution in the country.



He said he was hopeful that Agenda 111 will be a panacea to the current situation.



“There are 111 districts in the country with no district hospitals and we have to do something about it. The creation of the new regions also means government has to construct 6 regional hospitals for the 6 new regions and a befitting regional one for the Western Region and see to the construction of 3 new psychiatric hospitals for the coastal, middle and northern belts respectively and rehabilitate the Effia Nkwanta hospital in the Western region.



“This has led to the formulation and declaration of Agenda 111, the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector. Work is currently underway and before the end of my tenure of office on 7th January 2025, all 111 hospitals would have been commissioned,” Akufo-Addo assured.



About Agenda 111



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the Trede District Hospital as a symbolic gesture to launch agenda 111.



Each of the hospitals under the initiative is expected to be built at the cost of $12.8 million and another $4.8 million would be spent to equip them bringing the total cost of each of the hospitals to $17.60 million and it is expected to be completed within 18 months



