Alhassan Suhuyini storms out of chamber, Majority hoots at him

Politics of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhassan Suhuyini interrupts parliamentary proceedings



MP fights with his leader for failing to defend him



Alhassan Suhuyini clashes with Speaker



Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, angrily stormed out of the chamber while sitting was ongoing on Friday, March 11, 2022.



Alhasan Suhuyini had raised concerns on the floor that the chamber lacked the quorum to transact business in the house. This was raised while the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta was in the House to respond to a question by Habib Iddrisu, Deputy Majority Whip on the extent of progress on the Tamale interchange and when it would be completed.



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding over the proceedings in the House, then asked for the bell to ring for ten minutes after which he would decide on the application.



The Minister of Roads however proceeded to answer the question but Suhuyini stood up and insisted that the First Deputy Speaker must rule on the matter since the provisions of the 1992 Constitution are clear.



Osei-Owusu explained that he has already directed the clerk at the table to count and furnished him with the number of MPs present to enable him take a decision on the issue regarding the quorum.



He added that it’s the matter of discretion and as a Speaker he had exercised same on the matter.



But Alhassan Suhuyini got up to argue that the issue regarding quorum does not give any person discretion on the matter and insisted the Speaker must rule.



The Speaker ignored him and continued with the proceedings, Suhuyini consistently interjected by tuning on his mic while the deputy chief was speaking but was flagged which caused some form on disruption in Parliament.



Suhuyini who was not happy with the situation got up and walked out of the chamber while some majority MPs hooted at him as he confronted the deputy Minority chief whip for being silent during the whole process.



Mr Osei-Owusu explained that the Standing Orders were relaxed at the private business for MPs to ask as many questions as possible to have concerns of their constituents addressed, adding that, “if MPs don’t want that, they would strictly apply the rules this time, which is one hour for question time.”



He subsequently adjourned the House until Tuesday, March 15 at 10 in the forenoon.



