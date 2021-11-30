Alhassan Andani, Joyce Aryee joins FHMS endowment fund board of trustees

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Naa (Dr.) Alhassan Andani and Rev.(Dr.) Joyce Rosalind Aryee have been sworn in as members of the Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund Board of Trustees, to join other members who had already been sworn into office



The Endowment Fund aims at supporting brilliant, but needy Ghanaian students desiring to be trained as Medical Doctors at Family Health Medical School.



In an interview, the Chairman of Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund Board of Trustees, Naa Alhassan Andani said, he would work with the other members as a team to ensure that, they go out with the dreams of Family Health Medical School to well-meaning Ghanaian philanthropists in the country and also across the world, to raise funding to support the objective of the Fund.



He pointed out that, the importance of medical education is known to everyone, and stressed that, with the outbreak of the deadly global COVID 19 pandemic, it has vindicated the dreams of Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, President of the Family Health University College in establishing the Premier Private Medical School, and its importance to the country.



Naa Alhassan Andani noted that, it has become difficult for those in the rural areas who are brilliant but needy to enroll in medical school; he added, ‘medical education is not for the rich but rather individuals with the call and passion to save lives and serve the needs of the sick and vulnerable in the society’.



He was of the view that, opportunities for medical education, should also be given to people with the passion and calling in the rural areas too.



According to Naa Andani, good Doctors can be trained at Family Health Medical School’ and can stay in the country to support the government's objective of providing quality healthcare to the people.



The Endowment Fund, he mentioned, would go a long way to support the brilliant but needy Ghanaian students with the desire to be trained as medical doctors.



On her part, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee said, the importance of the Endowment Fund to the needy but brilliant students as far as medical education is concerned especially, in an institution such as Family Health Medical School is because, many people who are capable of becoming doctors, nurses, surgeons etc. do not have the means and could be supported with the Endowment Fund, and also could be used as a scholarship to support brilliant students.



She added that, the Endowment Fund is not only meant for needy but brilliant students because, there are certain logistics that the Institution’s capital expenditure cannot be used for, however the Fund can be used for specific expenditure items to enhance the quality of the service provided.



Rev. Aryee pointed out that, health issues in Ghana as a developing nation are very critical saying, a sound mind ought to be in a healthy body.



"When people are healthy, they are able to think properly, work well and make decisions that benefit the nation. A nation like Ghana cannot afford to have people who are not well enough to be a part of the development processes, that is why medical schools are important to, produce the human capital needed to ensure the well-being of the people".



She averred that, doctors do not only treat diseases but also, help in disease prevention. She added that, a private institution like Family Health Medical School, which provides medical education to young Ghanaian students in Medicine, was very laudable.



She debunked the notion that, the life of a medical doctor is a glamorous one, she however indicated that, it has to do rather with service and making sure citizens are sufficiently healthy to serve the various sectors of the economy.

The Fund constitutes gifts, grants, donations, and bequests, as may be given by a corporate body, group of persons, or an individual.



Family Health Medical School, Ghana’s premier private medical school, has achieved major milestones since its inception in 2014 to complement the government’s efforts in providing excellent healthcare training to Ghanaians and bridging the doctor-patient ratio gap in the country.



The Endowment Fund Board of Trustees comprises, Naa (Dr). Alhassan Andani – Chairman (Former CEO/Executive Director, Stanbic Bank); Dr Peter Yeboah – Member (Executive Director, CHAG); Rear Admiral Geoffrey Biekro (Rtd) – Member (Former Chief of Naval Staff); Mrs Merene Benyah – Member (Legal Practitioner/Consultant).



Others are, Rev. (Dr.) Joyce Aryee – Member (Executive Director, Salt & Light Ministries); and Kwaku Glymin – Member (Retired Public Servant). Ms Adjoa Adubea Koram (Assistant Registrar, FHMS) is the Secretary to the Board of Trustees.