Alhaji Sinare withdraws from NDC Nat’l Vice Chairmanship race

Politics of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The immediate past Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Alhaji Said Sinare, has withdrawn from the party’s upcoming national vice chairmanship contest.



In a letter sighted by Ghanaweb, even though his reason was not stated, he urged the party to refund his filing fees.



Japhet Festus Gbede, aide to Alhaji however, speaking to 3news said that Sinare's withdrawal was a necessary but painful decision has been lauded by circumstances beyond their control.



“I regret to inform members of the National Democratic Congress of my boss Alhaji Said Sinare’s, decision to withdraw from the upcoming national vice chairmanship election.





“I urge his many supporters across the country to be cooperative as he plans a movement that will shake the ground in the best interests of the NDC and JD Mahama in 2024,” 3 news quoted him as having said.





Below is his letter:







