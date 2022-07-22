Alhaji Mohammed Mansur Isaah inducted substantive Chief Imam of Effutu Muslim Community

Religion of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GNA

A colourful ceremony has been held by Muslims in the Efutu Municipal to ordain Alhaji Mohammed Mansur Issah as the substantive Chief Imam.



He succeeded his late senior brother, Alhaji Jibril Abubakar Mohammed whose ‘A’dua’ was commemorated amidst prayers and other activities.



The former Chief Imam for the area was indisposed for some time, until he passed on some 40 days ago.



Alhaji Isaah, a businessman who is a scholar and very conversant with the Quran, acted on behalf of the late Chief Imam while he was sick, hence, was considered to continue with his duties.



Alhaji Imam Rashid Iddi, Deputy Central Regional Chief Imam, who deputized for the Regional Chief Imam, led the prayers for all departed souls and performed the ordination rites of the new Chief Imam.



He urged the new Imam to wholeheartedly value the position with integrity, sincerity, and open-mindedness mindedness to enable him to execute his mandate and coach the entire Muslim community in the area satisfactorily.



Alhaji Iddi, urged the Effutu Muslim Chief, Alhaji Sulemana Saragah IV, Elders and Opinion leaders to fully support the new chief imam with their rich expertise for him to excel.



Alhaji Ramadan Ahmed, Ambassador to United Arab Emirates who graced the occasion, advised the entire Muslim community in area to give due respect to the Chief Imam and his Deputy, their Chief and Elders as well as Effutu Omanhen and all whom respect was due to receive Allah’s blessing.



He also called on parents to let the education of their children be their topmost priority



Alhaji Mansur Issah, in an interview with the Ghana News agency after the ceremony, thanked his family members, Alhaji Saragah, his Elders and Opinion leaders for the honour done him and assured that he will discharge his tasks without fear or favour to ensure the development of all Muslims in and from other areas.



He expressed his gratitude to Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area and members of the Traditional Council, Alhaji Kassim Zubairu Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Assembly members, Political Party representatives, Heads of Departments, Imams, friends and well-wishers from various parts of the country and many others, who graced the occasion.



He further stated that he will strive on the successes of his predecessors to uphold the respect of the Muslim religion in the area and beyond.



He prayed for Almighty Allah’s protection and blessing upon on all and sundry.