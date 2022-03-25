Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu weighs in Ukraine-Rusia war with blistering

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Former Minister for Interior in Ghana, Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu, has expressed confidence in the United States of America (USA) and its allies making up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to promote global peace, and work hard against the war in Ukraine.



NATO, is an intergovernmental military alliance among 28 European countries and 2 North American countries.



It was established in the aftermath of World War II, and the organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty, signed 4 April 1949.



Speaking at a farewell dinner organized for outgoing USA Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie Sullivan, the former Minister for Interior made a significant contribution to what is currently happening in Ukraine.



"I was telling some friends when we were talking about the Ukrainian Invasion. I said NATO and the USA know what some crazy people want, and they would not allow that to happen" he said.



Explaining why he thinks the USA would act decisively, he quoted former President of America, John F. Kennedy when he delivered his popular speech in 1962 during the Cuban crisis to buttress the point that America would certainly stand up against aggressors in the supreme interest of global peace.



“We will not prematurely or unnecessarily risk the costs of worldwide nuclear war in which even the fruits of victory would be ashes in our mouth but neither will we shrink from that risk at any time it must be faced”



On 22nd October 1962, in a dramatic 18-minute television speech, John F. Kennedy, shocked Americans by revealing unmistakable evidence of missile threats from Cuba and announced that the United States of America was more than prepared to prevent ships carrying weapons to reach Cuba while demanding that the Soviets withdrew their missiles.



Alhaji Malik Al-Hassan Yakubu who organized the get together to celebrate the outgoing USA Ambassador ruled out any possible distance challenges that could mar the beautiful relationship that existed between the Ambassador and her partners in Ghana.



But, he was quick to use the Ukrainian invasion, as an illustration, to appeal to the USA and NATO allies to act decisively.



"This days distance doesn't matter much in the period that we are in. We are only hoping that somebody, some crazy person, doesn't destroy the relationships that we have. And I know that there are some sane minds (USA-NATO) who are trying to prevent that"



Explaining why he quoted the former American President, he said he used to listen to his speeches, and read more about him and his leadership when he was in office.



He said this was at the beginning of the 1960s when John F. Kennedy made profound statements against unnecessary wars.



"So imagine today, if we were dealing with atoms, now we are dealing with the nucleus and I believe that there may be scientists now who are trying even to break the nucleus further so that they can, you know, create the most dangerous, destructive, human destructive weapons" he concluded.