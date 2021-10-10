Alhaji Bodinga confirmed MCE for Abuakwa North

Regional News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: GNA

The President's nominee for the position of Abuakwa North Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Babs Bodinga, has been confirmed.



The poll, which was held at the Assemble’s premises, saw the astute politician scooping all the 23 votes cast, representing 100 percent.



Delivering his victory speech, Alhaji Bodinga said "I am promising the chiefs that we will collaborate to work to improve development in the Abuakwa North".



He thanked each and every one who in diverse ways contributed to seeing his confirmation.



Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, called on the Assembly members not to relent in their efforts, but continue to give their maximum support to the MCE to enable him succeed in his new position.



Ms Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North Constituency, said Bodinga's 100 percent confirmation was an indication that everyone expected him to do more to improve livelihoods of the people.