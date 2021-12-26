Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman supports Widows in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

Regional News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Widows in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai have received assorted food items from Alhaji Ben Ali Seaman, Former Constituency Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The beneficiaries who were selected from Sefwi-Anhwiaso, Adukrom, Lineso, and Bibiani received 5kg bag of rice, cooking oil, chicken, among other cooking ingredients.



The donation, according to Alhaji Seaman, was to help the widows in the area to celebrate the Christmas festivities with joy in the absence of their breadwinners.



Alhaji Seaman, who is also the President of the Movement for Justice and Equal Rights was confident that the gesture would go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the widows and help them celebrate Christmas happily.



Madam Ophelia Amanfo, who received the items on behalf of the widows expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Alhaji Seaman for the kind gesture and prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance for him to do more for the needy in society.



Madam Amanfo appealed to others who are blessed with wealth, philanthropists, NGOs, Politicians, Churches, Chiefs, Businessmen, and Youth Groups in the area to emulate a good example of Alhaji Seaman to make this year’s Christmas an enjoyable one.