Alfred Ogbamey goofs as he claims Jean Mensa was part of ECOWAS delegation to Guinea

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an attempt to negotiate with the military in Guinea to resort to democratic rule, two ECOWAS Heads of State visited Guinea to have a discussion with the military junta led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the delegation as the ECOWAS Chairperson together with Alassane Ouattara, President of La Côte d'Ivoire and the duo held talks with Colonel Doumbouya and his men on Friday, September 17.



Some pictures of the meeting were posted on President Akufo-Addo’s official Facebook page. It showed that aside from the two President’s there were other officials from Ghana who were part of the delegation.

Seated among those on the front row was Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Foreign Affair Minister.



Alfred Ogbamey, a journalist and former communications director of Ghana Gas Company Limited assumed Shirley Ayorkor Botchway to be Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



In a post which has since been deleted, the journalist wrote:



“I’ve asked Eugene Arhine, the Presidential Director of Communications, what EC Chair, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa (seated first on the left row), was doing during the ECOWAS meeting with the Guinea military junta earlier today. Yet to get an answer…”



Minutes after his post, he was prompted that the supposed Jean Mensah in the picture he attached to his post was the Foreign Affairs Minister.



Ogbamey subsequently deleted the post that sought to malign the EC Chairperson.



