Alfred Obeng-Boateng worships at Sefwi Bekwai, makes donations

Regional News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

On Sunday, 17th October 2021, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency worshipped with four (4) separate churches at Sefwi Bekwai.



The churches were: The Church of Pentecost - Central, Christ Apostolic Church - Central, King Jesus and Agape Baptist Church.



This was part of the 'thank-you' tour and community visitation of the constituency. In his address, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng expressed his appreciation and profound gratitude to God for the overwhelming endorsement and unprecedented victory in the 2020 general elections. The congregants who campaigned and also cast their ballots for him were also not left out.



Obeng Boateng promised to ensure that the constituents benefit from his stewardship as Member of Parliament. He, however, requested prayers from the members. He assured them that his doors are always opened to all for counseling, request and constructive criticism.



The various men of God admonished him to be fair and firm. They also prayed for him to be God-fearing, honest, humble among others. The legislator was urged to be 'MP' for all, not his party members only.



As part of his efforts towards youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, Hon. Obeng- Boateng donated the following items to the churches: twenty (20) sewing machines, five (5) for each church and four (4) hairdryers, one (1) for each church that was visited. An amount of Ghc 4,000.00 was added to the package with a thousand cedis to each church.



The leadership and their members were much appreciative of the gesture.