Alfred Nobel University honours Paramount Queen mother of Dormaa

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Alfred Nobel University, Ukraine has conferred on Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwabeng II, the Paramount Queen mother of Dormaa Traditional Area an honourary doctorate award for her role in spearheading development programmes in the traditional area.



In a speech read on his behalf at a convocation at the Abanpredease Palace, Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, Professor Borys Kholod, the President of the University described Odeneho Dwabeng II as “astute and eminent with high distinction whose services has earned national and international recognition”.



Prof. Kholod said she “epitomizes the cultural heritage of the people, esteem and far more revered by the people most often than that of a political class including all governance stakeholders".



"The University has recognised your distinguished and distinctive achievement, which has earned you your life experience credit, thereby qualifying you to receive achievements and heroes of Africa awards being supported with the doctorate in leadership and management", he added.



"You have won the hearts of many because of your magnanimity and the result-oriented multi-faceted empowerment programmes that enhance productive developmental agenda in Ghana”, Prof. Kholod stated.



Odeneho Dwabeng II thanked the University for the honour done her as well as representatives of organisations and institutions and other individuals who attended the ceremony.



She stated development of the country relied heavily on the dedication and hard work of its people and commended the effort of frontline health workers whose indomitable spirit led them to rise to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Odeneho Dwabeng II said the quality health of the people was vital for the development of any country, stressing it was therefore necessary for Ghanaians to maintain regular checkups and not to wait to be struck with serious ailments.



She thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the provision of massive developmental projects in the country and appreciated the chiefs and people of Dormaa who accepted her enstoolment that had paved the way for her to be honoured.



Barimah Oppong Yaw Boabasa, the Gyaasehene of Dormaa Traditional Area, urged the University to offer scholarships to indigenes of the area seeking educational opportunities.



A citation that accompanied the award said Odeneho Dwabeng II grew in a warm and happy family environment surrounded by siblings, relatives and friends, adding that “she is a leader and a woman of power playing an important role in the development of Dormaa traditional area”.



Odeneho Dwabeng II, a board member of the National Health Insurance Authority was decorated with an academic gown by Reverend Prof. Emeritus Edwin N. Korley, the President, Ghana Chapter of the University who represented Prof. Kholod.



