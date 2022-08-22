Alfred Brown Kumah declares intention to contest NDC Volta Regional Treasurer position

Politics of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alfred Brown Kumah, a leading member of the National Democratic has officially served notice of his intentions to contest the Volta Regional Treasurer position of the party.



In a statement issued on Monday, August 22, 2022, Alfred Kumah explained that having garnered enough experience as President and Public Relations Officer of the student wing of the party, he is best placed to hold an executive position in the Volta Regional branch of the party.



Touting his credentials as an avid and loyal member of the party, Kumah said that the knowledge and lessons drawn from his role as an executive member of TEIN has prepared him for the role he is aspiring for.



He believes that with him and other hardworking members of the party in the saddle, the National Democratic Congress will reclaim power in the 2024 elections.



Read the full statement below



I write respectfully to formally notify the National Democratic Congress in the Volta Region of my intention to present myself to serve the party in the position as Regional Treasurer hopefully when nominations are opened.



My name is Alfred Brown Kumah. I have been groomed by the vibrant Tein wing of the noble party for four years.



My experience with Tein has made me a thoughtful, pragmatic, calculated yet assertive young man. These traits I believe will make me valuable to the NDC in the Volta Region.



I had the privilege to serve the party at Tein level between 2015 to 2018 as President and Public Relations Officer.



I have also contributed actively towards party growth in the Agotime Ziope constituency of our Region.



Upon a thorough introspection, due consultation and reflection, I have resolved to offer myself to serve as treasurer for the Great NDC in the Volta Region.



I am committed towards bringing on fresh and enthusiastic thoughts, ideas and resources to recapture power 2024.



I earnestly crave your support and prayers as I take up the challenge to offer my quota in mobilizing the world bank for victory and to take the country further away from the impending economic doom under the failed Nana Akufo Addo - Bawumiah leadership.



I count on God almighty and your support to serve the NDC.



Eye Zu!



End.

#ANewDispensation



#ServiceAndAccountability