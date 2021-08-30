Alex Segbefia 'lied' with his alleged list of 11 projects awarded to Sir David Adjaye – Report

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

It has emerged that Alex Segbefia, Head of National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) International Relations Directorate, claims that some 11 government projects have been awarded to Sir David Adjaye’s firm, Adjaye Associates are untrue.



The former health minister during a discussion on Newsfile on Saturday, August 28, alleged that, at least 11 contracts to Sir David Adjaye’s architectural firm without going through a competitive process.



He could not confirm the exact number of contracts awarded to Adjaye Associates but he indicated that, the connection of the architectural firm has to most projects under the Akufo-Addo government is questionable.



Segbefia said, the issue must not be “left to hang” but should be interrogated to uncover if government abides by the procurement processes as stated in the constitution.



He proceeded to list the alleged projects awarded to Adjaye Associates. Which are: Trade Fair Company [renovation], Efua Sunderland Children Park, The Parliamentary new chamber, Marine Drive Project, Oil City in Takoradi, GNPC office in Takoradi, Bank of Ghana office, Airport city project, Railway terminal, Ghana Embassy in the US and the latest Agenda 111 health project across the country.



But a report by Asaase Radio, monitored by GhanaWeb stated a gross misrepresentation and outright fabrication in some of the projects mentioned by the leading NDC representative.



Find below the explanations of the alleged projects awarded to Sir David Adjaye as reported by Asaase Radio.



Trade Fair Company [renovation]



On the renovation of the Trade Fair Company, Adjaye Associates was one of three firms selected by the board of directors of Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd, in compliance with Ghana Trade Fair Company’s mandate, as approved by the Public Procurement Authority, to execute works.



The board of directors approved the appointment of Adjaye Associates on the basis that the value of Adjaye Associates’ contract was below $170,000, and so within the ambit of Ghana Trade Fair Company Ltd’s board of directors to approve under the Public Procurement Authority Act.



Adjaye Associates’ role is to design the master plan concept and to ensure that the infrastructure, vision, principles and guidelines of the master plan are executed accordingly.



Individual buildings will be executed by other architects chosen by the various investors, in line with the approved plans.



Efua Sutherland Children’s Park



On the alleged award of Efua Sutherland Children’s Park to Adjaye Associates, the facts show that Adjaye Associates has not been engaged or contracted to work on any such project.



The claim is totally untrue.



Parliamentary chamber



In 2019, Adjaye Associates was one of three firms selected after a response to a request for proposals issued by the Parliamentary Service Board, in line with the Public Procurement Act.



The new legislative chamber project has been shelved following public outcry over the cost, and timing. Members of the public largely criticised the project as not being a national priority.



Marine Drive



The services of Adjaye Associates with regard to the Marine Drive Project were procured to develop the masterplan, in compliance with the Public Procurement Authority Act.



This followed a request for a review of the previous master plan by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



Adjaye Associates’ role is to ensure that the infrastructure, vision, principles and guidelines of the master plan are executed accordingly. Individual buildings will be executed by other architects, in line with the approved plans.



Oil City



On the Oil City project in Takoradi, our checks show that Adjaye Associates has not been engaged in any such project, if indeed it exists.



And on the headquarters of Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) in Takoradi, checks by Asaase News showed that Adjaye Associates did put in a bid in the public tender but was not successful.



So the claim is not true.



Bank of Ghana



The services of Adjaye Associates were procured for the construction of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) office complex, in compliance with the Public Procurement Authority Act, to provide a feasibility/concept study for the BoG office building within the Marine Drive masterplan.



Energy City



Adjaye Associates was selected as the winning firm following a public tendering process, published and advertised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, with regard to the building of the Energy City (Airport City II) project.



Railway Terminal



Adjaye Associates’ services were procured by the Ministry of Railways Development, in compliance with the Public Procurement Authority Act, to provide feasibility/concept studies for a railway terminal project.



Ghana Embassy in Washington



Concerning the alleged construction of a new embassy for Ghana in the United States, checks by Asaase News show that Adjaye Associates has not been engaged for any such project.



Agenda 111



Adjaye Associates was contracted by the Hospital Infrastructure Group Ltd, the coordinating consultant and lead project manager for Agenda 111, as the design architect for the standardised district hospital concept.



It is that single hospital design that will be used for the 101 district hospitals to be built under Agenda 111.



The project has been zoned under eight different civil engineering and project management consultants, including Adjaye Associates, a procurement that was also approved by the PPA.