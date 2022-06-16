Alex Mould, Gavivina Tamakloe to face Court over ‘missing’ ex-MASLOC boss

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Alex Mould and one Gavivina Tamakloe are expected to appear before the High Court in Accra on July 5 over the ‘missing’ Ex-MASLOC boss.



Tamakloe, formerly with National Theatre and Alex Mould are the two persons who executed the GHc5m bail sum as sureties for the Ex-MASLOC boss.



Sedina Christine Tamakloe Ationu, Ex-MASLOC boss (1st Accused) has since October 2021 been absent from court after she was granted permission to travel outside for medical check-up.



Per the forfeiture processes filed by the state, the two are to come to the court and explain why they should not pay the GHc5m bail sum to the state.



Efforts to get her in court to mount a defence to charges have proved futile.



Daniel Axim, a former operations Manager of MASLOC who is the second accused person was present in court.



They have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing, causing financial loss to the state to the tune of GH¢93 million, among other charges.



Together, the two are facing 78 counts of charges including conspiracy to steal, stealing, unauthorised commitment, resulting in a financial obligation for the government, improper payment, money laundering and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.



The two accused persons allegedly stole a total amount of GH¢3,198,280 whiles at MASLOC and willfully caused a GH¢1,973,780 financial loss to the State.



Again, Ms. Attionu and her accomplice while in charge of MASLOC allegedly made unauthorized commitments resulting in financial obligations for the government to the tune of GH¢61,735,832.50.



The charges against the two also include a GH¢22,158,118.85 loss to public property and improper payment of GH¢273,743.66 as well as money laundering of GH¢3,704,380 whiles in charge