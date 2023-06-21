Alcohol is also drug, just like tobacco – Rees Oduro

Health News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Head at the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Mr Rees Oduro says alcohol is also a form of drug just like cannabis and others.



He observed that people do not perceive alcohol to be a form of drug because it is legal to take alcohol.



He schooled that drugs could be anything that brings changes to the human body, therefore making it a drug.



Mr Rees Oduro said this on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa ahead of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking which falls on the 26th of June.



International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is commemorated on the 26th of June every year across the world.



Supported each year by individuals, communities, and various organizations all over the world, this global observance aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.



Mr Rees Oduro also created an awareness of the use of tobacco, warning users of its effects on the body.



He noted that every year, tobacco kills more than 1 million users.



He said despite being underrated, the effects of tobacco are very harmful.



“We speak about it but we do not arrest users because the effects tobacco can give are very dangerous. Every year, tobacco kills about 1 million of its users so for those who smoke it, that is the effect. People do not hear about the effects because it is legal, it is like alcohol, it is also drugs,” he said.



He added, "Most of the time, people don’t perceive alcohol as drugs but when we talk about drugs, it is anything that you consume that brings changes to your being and so alcohol is a drug; people do not accept but when we go out to educate the people, we talk about drugs.”



He, therefore underscored the need for the youth who are known to be active users of the above to abstain from it.