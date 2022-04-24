Alcohol can cause disability to your unborn children; it destroys the brain - Social Worker advises youth

Health News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian Social Worker based in Canada, Naana Dadson, has stated that the Ghanaian youth have become so accustomed to alcohol and that could affect the development of unborn children.



In a chat on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide’ on SVTV Africa, Naana advised the youth of the childbearing age to be wary of alcohol because it can cause several disabilities to the child’s brain and body.



“Some of the children born with disabilities are caused by alcohol. The alcohol is too much. Aside from fetal alcohol syndrome, alcohol-drinking men can transfer the alcohol through their sperms to the women.



We need to address those things because it is causing a lot of disabilities in the children,” she disclosed.



Naana Dadson also shared some insights into the staggering effects of alcohol. She also spoke about alcohol addiction and the difficulties of overcoming it.



“It destroys the nervous system, making it difficult to quit. Also, when an individual begins drinking at an early age, it affects their brain. The brain wiring changes, so they go mad at an older age.”



"Also, those who drink while pregnant affect the child. It damages the system of the baby. It becomes difficult for the child to learn when they grow up,” she added.



Naana advised the youth to reduce their intake of alcohol, especially people of childbearing age.



“We need our young people to be smarter. It seems we can’t move forward, and we ask ourselves why. Alcohol has become a basic thing that everybody does, but it is killing people,” she told host DJ Nyaami.