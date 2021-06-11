Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ursula Owusu dropped from Akufo-Addo’s Cabinet list

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has excluded the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Minister for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu-Ekulful from his 19-member Cabinet list.



Also excluded from the Cabinet list are the Ministries for Transport and Gender, Women and Children Affairs.



The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin read out the communication from the presidency in Parliament on Thursday, June 10.



The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minister for Fisheries and Aqua Culture Hawa Koomson made the list at the expense of the Minister for Communications and Digitization.



Minister for Works and Housing, Asenso Boakye and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Abdulai Jinapor were all included in the president’s cabinet list.



Below is the full list of Akufo-Addo’s cabinet:



1. Mr Ken Ofori Atta – Minister for Finance



2. Mr Alan Kojo Kyeremanten – Minister for Trade and Industry



3. Honourable Dominic Nitiwul MP – Minister of Defence



4. Honourable Ambrose Derry –Minister of Interior



5. Miss Shirley Ayorkor Botchway- Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional integration



6. Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney General and Minister for Justice



7. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto – Minister for Food and Agriculture



8. Honourable Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh MP –Minister for Energy



9. Honourable Michael Osei Adutwum MP– Minister for Education



10. Honourable Kweku Agyeman Manu MP – Minister for Health



11. Honorable Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu MP – Minister of Parliamentary Affairs



12. Honourable Daniel Botchway MP – Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development



13. Honourable Samuel Abdullai Jinapor MP – Minister for Lands and Natural Resources



14. Miss Cecilia Abena Dapah – Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources



15. Honourable John Peter Amewu MP – Minister for Railways Development



16. Honourable Ignatius Baffour Awuah MP –Minister for Employment and Labour Relations



17. Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson MP –Minister for Fisheries and Acqua culture development



18. Alhaji Ibrahim Awal Mohammed -Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture



19. Honourable Francis Asenso Boakye MP – Minister for Works and Housing