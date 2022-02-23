Alban Bagbin unhappy with Parliament's Select Committees slow working pace

General News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has urged Parliamentary Select Committees to speed up their various committee works as the constitution demands.



According to him, the committees have failed to present their reports before the house at the end of each session as provided in the Standing Orders.



In a formal communication by the Speaker of Parliament to the house on February 22, Mr Bagbin said that since the beginning of the new session, no report had been brought to the house for debate and consideration, which is really affecting both parliamentary and government businesses.



"I have noted the slow pace of work that has unfortunately characterized the conduct of activities of Parliamentary committees, and that has limited our parliamentary functionality as a parliament. It has become apparent that the problem of undue delay on Committee work appears to be plainly among several committees of Parliament. This has led to a situation where some bills and other matters served to the various committees have stalled."



The Speaker called on the leadership of Parliament and the clerks to each committee to collaborate to make sure that Committees comply with reporting timelines to facilitate the smooth conduct of business in the house.



He stated that article 103 of the 1992 Constitution states clearly that parliamentary committees are to investigate and inquire into the activities of administrations, departments and ministries as Parliament may determine.



He, therefore, cautioned the committees to work hard and strengthen as an equal arm of government and discharge their functions and duties efficiently and effectively to achieve the vision of a model parliament for another parliament to study.



