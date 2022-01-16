Alban Bagbin unhappy about the withdrawal of military attaché

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Alban Bagbin's military personnel withdrawn



GAF says they were not assigned without proper procedure



Bagbin describes the move as an attempt to deny him security protection



The Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has written to question the motive behind the withdrawal of some four military personnel assigned to offer the Speaker some protection.



According to the statement, Alban Bagbin’s office described the move as an attempt to strip the Speaker off security protection and it is untenable.



The statement further added, the decision to withdraw the soldiers sets a bad precedent for the country’s democracy and it is much worrying when no explanation was given.



The development, the Speaker’s office indicated, sets Alban Bagbin up for harm.



Background



The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, withdrew four military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



The military indicated in a letter sighted by GhanaWeb that, the soldiers were attached to the Speaker ‘without proper procedure.’



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.



The officers, WO I Jafaru Bunwura, WO II Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



Read the Office of the Speaker of Parliament’s statement below:



RT. HON. SPEAKER, ALBAN S.K. BAGBIN, STRIPPED OFF SECURITY COVER



The citizens of this country yearned for an effective separation of powers as well as check and balance, and voted to have a hung Parliament. They are looking for a lot more consultation, consensus building and dialogue. This move contrasts with that and certainly is a bad precedent.



In decisions such as these, we must ensure that we are guided by the overall interest of this country and the sustenance of our democracy and its institutions.



