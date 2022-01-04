Alban Bagbin turning parliament into an NDC enclave - Majority Leader accuses Speaker

Politics of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has accused the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin of turning the House into an enclave for the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC.



According to him, parliament is now a safe haven for the NDC due to some unilateral decisions by the Speaker of the House.



Addressing issues of Parliament on Kumasi-based OTEC FM's "Nyansapo" show on January 4, 2022, the Suame MP opined that the Speaker of Parliament is acting under pressure from his mother party NDC.



"Alban Bagbin's decision to employ only known members of the opposition NDC as staff at his office shows clearly that he's doing the bidding of his party." He told the host of the show Captain Koda.



"I personally don't think what he (Speaker) is doing is right, he did not only employ former NDC MP's as his office staff, he also brought the General Secretary of the NDC to Parliamentary Service Board which has unleashed a lot of pressure on NPP members of Parliament," he added.



He accused Alban Bagbin of a grand plot to frustrate government business in the House, adding that the Speaker must be held accountable for the recent chaos in Parliament.