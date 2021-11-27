Alban Bagbin speaks on allegations of bias

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin has denied allegations of bias levelled against him by a section of Parliamentarians.



A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament assured: “citizens that allegations of bias are unfounded and should not be entertained”.



This statement follows the rejection of the 2022 budget on Friday.



All 137 Minority MPs rejected the motion to approve the budget after the Majority staged a walkout.



The Majority had accused the Speaker of being biased after he asked Ministers who were not MPs to leave the chambers but turned a blind eye to the presence of the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



Speaking to this, the statement said approval of budgets “are sometimes characterized by disagreements but usually, the House is able to come to some agreement. The events that have characterized the scrutiny of this particular budget is no exception”.



The Speaker said he’s “aware of the National nature of the budget and the need to do what is best for the entire citizenry”.



Attached is the full statement:







