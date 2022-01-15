Alban Bagbin’s security protection withdrawn

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022
Armed Forces to regularise attachment of military personnel to Speaker
The Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, has withdrawn 4 military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.
According to a letter from the office of Chief of Staff’s office sighted by GhanaWeb, the military personnel were attached to the Speaker without proper procedure.
They are, therefore, to with immediate effect from January, 14 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment.
