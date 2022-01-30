Alban Bagbin's new look: Those who cheered and those who booed

General News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s been almost a week since the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, showed up for business in parliament on the first day of sitting for the year in a fashion style that has gotten many talking endlessly.



With the headlines reading, “Speaker Bagbin ‘drips’ in Kente and crown to parliament,” the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic lived up to his own words of ditching the traditional Speaker’s Cloak from 2022.



That first day traditional kente cloth over a white short-sleeved shirt and a matching chief crown, and hanging gold chain from his neck, was more than enough to sustain the cheers and the jeers that have since met this new style.



And it must be stated that this is the first time any Speaker of Parliament has entered the Chamber dressed like that.



The trend followed throughout the week but not everyone has been particularly welcoming of this new choice of fashion by Alban Bagbin.



In this GhanaWeb listicle, we look at two of each of the people who have hailed and those who have expressed worrying concerns about the Speaker’s new style.



We begin with those who were happy about the change:



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko



One of the first major personalities who commended Alban Bagbin on his new look was a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.



In a tweet, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko expressed excitement at what he had seen, adding that it makes the leader of parliament look “culturally, representatively cool!”



He was however quick to add that he hopes, by this new look of the Speaker, he would not begin to exact kingly thoughts in his leadership.



“I kinda like it! Original! Culturally, representatively cool! So long as he doesn’t get majestically carried away with kingly thoughts and behaviour,” he tweeted.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor



One of the people who was extremely happy about the way the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, looked on the first day of sitting for the year was the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



In two subsequent tweets, he expressed his joy at seeing the head of parliament looking so traditional.



