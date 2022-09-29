Alban Bagbin presents citizens funded ambulance to Wa Regional Hospital

Regional News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

The speaker of parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin has presented a fully equipped ambulance funded by citizens of the Upper West Region to the Wa regional hospital.



Even though the speaker gave out the elephant side contributions, he saluted all citizens who saw the initiative as a laudable one and encouraged them to continue with the effort to achieve rapid development for the region that has been considered one of the poorest regions in Ghana



Presenting the ambulance, Rt. Hon. Sumana, said the donation was a demonstration of the power and impact of commitment and community involvement in improving living conditions, and in achieving what once was thought of as a distant possibility



“...Today’s event is a manifestation of what we can do as individuals and as members of the community to improve upon our livelihoods", he said.



Rt. Hon Sumana Bagbin said the provision of this ambulance goes to augment the existing health delivery systems within the community.



He added that even though the ambulance alone cannot meet all the pre-hospital healthcare needs of the community, it responds to a very critical need.



He continued that "We must ensure that measures are implemented to integrate the ambulance services into the community healthcare processes...I also recommend to managers of the ambulance service to ensure the judicious use of the ambulance.



The Speaker entreated the hospital to maintain the ambulance while he proposed that there should be a policy or guidelines for the use of the ambulance, and adequate training of personnel to operate the ambulance to ensure quality standards and improvement.



He further added that fortunately, there exist several known state and private institutions to provide the hospital with the needed guidance, the National Ambulance Service, the Wa Teaching Hospital, and the private ambulance services are about a few of these institutions that, with good collaboration, could offer significant benefits for managing the ambulance.



