Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Alban Bagbin is not a mischievous character – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, NPP

Sammi Awuku, the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence in the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.



To him, Hon. Bagbin is not a character who’ll try to frustrate the Akufo-Addo government.



Sammi Awuku is convinced that he (Alban Bagbin) will prove his sceptics and critics wrong by serving Ghanaians and not being partisan.



His comment comes after some political watchers have pointed implications with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not having the Speaker from their party.



“For instance, if the President and the Vice President travel out of the country, the Speaker becomes the Acting-President. This means that a member of the opposition party becomes the Acting-President and in charge of the Executive as well with some people suggesting he might undermine the government,” some critics argued.



But in an interview with Joy News monitored after the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo, Sammi Awuku expressed confidence that Hon. Bagbin will put aside his partisan clothing and see Ghana in its collective nature.



He noted that the Speaker’s decision will not be clouded by partisan views.



“I hope that the Almighty God will grant him infinite wisdom for him to deliver on this mandate.”



He added; “I don’t see Hon. Bagbin (Speaker) as a mischievous character. This is someone who has distinguished himself in Parliament for almost three decades to the admiration of all. If he continues with the way he’s started I’m convinced that he’ll prove his sceptics and fiercest critics wrong that he’s there to do the job of the Ghanaians people and not to do the job of a partisan group.”



Sammi Awuku, however, stressed that “the NPP is not scared or perturbed about this arrangement, it’s a temporary setback” adding “we’ll reorganize ourselves, shake ourselves up, and deliver in Parliament.”