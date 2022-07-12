Alavanyo E.P Technical Vocational Institute receives relief items

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Frank Selorm Ankutse, a native of the Alavanyo Traditional Area and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated relief items to the Alavanyo E.P Technical Vocational Institute (EPTVI) after fire gutted the boys’ dormitory.



The items include four bags of gari, a bag of sugar, two boxes of Milo, two boxes of Nido, four packs of toilet rolls and 25 pieces of student mattresses.



Mr Ankutse, presenting the items to the Institute, said the donation was to support the students after the unfortunate fire incident.



Mr Ankutse called on the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, individuals, and corporate organisations to support the Institute, which is training students to acquire critical skills for the country’s development.



Mr Christian Kwame, the Principal of the Institute, on behalf of the management and students, said the donation was a surprise and expressed gratitude to the donor for the kind support.



Master Kudah Victor, a Form Two student, said the situation was having a toll on their studies since they lost their learning materials, mattresses and school uniforms, adding that some of them also slept on the floor.



He expressed gratitude to Mr Ankutse while calling on other benevolent individuals and organisations to come to their aid.