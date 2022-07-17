Alan wins big at the NPP National Delegates Conference

Politics of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Ghana's Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen saw his Presidential fortunes brightened at the NPP National Delegates Conference with his prefered candidates taking major positions in the Party.



The leadership selection exercise saw his political fortunes boosted with the elections of his prefered candidates in the National Executives Elections.



General Secretary elect, Lawyer Justin Kudia, shook the foundation of the party with a historic triumph over the much fancied John Boadu.



The newly elected Secretary General, described among the inner circles as a pro-Alan candidate, led a number of National Executives with soft hearts for the Trade and Industry Minister.



Justin Kudia was joined by National Chairman, Steven Ntim in a massive boost for Hon Alan Kyerematen.



The main rival for Hon Alan Kyerematen in the Presidential aspirants, HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saw his dwindling fortunes grounded with massive defeats to his prefered candidates.



Former General Secretary, John Boadu, who was a known face in the Bawumia camp, lost massively in the National exercise.



To compound the woes of the Vice President, his prefered candidate for the chairman, Kwabena Abankwa, also lost to eventual winner Steven Ntim.



The eventual winners reflected in the National Delegates Conference reflected the endorsement of the two leading candidates for the Presidential Primaries.



With a number of his Regional Chairmen winning at the regional level, pundits of the game are already leaning toward Hon Alan Kyerematen to replace HE Nana Addo as the Presidential Candidate to lead the party to the 2024 General Elections.



