Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership

It is a well-known fact that now flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen made history in 2007 when he stepped down for his then contender, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take over as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2008 general elections.



According to him, he did this to avoid a runoff and for the party’s greater good as far as unity was concerned; a gesture obviously very appreciated by Akufo-Addo.



Many years down the line, he [Alan Kyerematen] is seeking to lead the party again into the 2024 elections, following the departure of his predecessor from the leadership race.



Unfortunately for him, he is being contested keenly by the likes of current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Kennedy Agyapong among others.



But we take you down memory lane with this flashback video captured by TV3 in 2007, when Akufo-Addo was acknowledging the move by Alan and commending him.

According to him, Alan had made a great sacrifice and would be the next to follow him after he [Akufo-Addo] becomes president.

These were his very words;



“I’ll do everything in my power not to let you down, with the decision you have made here. I hope my colleagues can forgive me but on this occasion, I single out one particular man; one man who gave me such a big run for my money.



“All I can say to him is what my predecessor flagbearer said to me many years ago, and I have never forgotten it. After our contest in 1998, came to my house to tell me, that he has to be President first before I become president. Alan will follow me.



“The gesture that he has made here is a gesture that comes with the resilience of the very best of tradition of our great movement and party.



“And in all that, owing a special word of gratitude, for making all our lives that much easier. Alan, thank you once again, thank you very much indeed.”



Meanwhile, ten people would be contesting in the NPP presidential primaries which is slated for August and November 2023. A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five while the primaries proper would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



