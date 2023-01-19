Alan will beat Bawumia even if flagbearership election is held in Walewale – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Solomon Owusu says he’s confident former Trade Minister and Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen will beat Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia hands down in the party’s flagbearership contest even if the election was held in the latter hometown, Walewale.



According to him, Mr Kyerematen whom he describes as the best candidate to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 has massive votes than any other flagbearer hopeful.



Most political analysts say the NPP Flagbearership contest is a straight fight between Mr Kyerematen and Vice President Bawumia and it promises to be keenly contested.



However, speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Solomon Owusu who’s an avowed loyalist of Alan Kyerematen said the Vice President will be no match for Alan Kyerematen.



“I have said I want the NPP Presidential primary to be held in Walewale which is the hometown of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia. Even if only delegates from his constituency are allowed to vote in that contest, Alan Kyerematen will still beat Dr. Bawumia hands down. If you go to the five regions up north of the country, they show so much love and support for Alan Kyerematen. This was evident when he recently commissioned a rice milling factory in Savelugu during which he was mobbed by a huge crowd.”



“Allan has huge votes in the regions up north than any of the aspiring candidates. In fact, even ex-President John Mahama who is likely to lead the NDC in the 2024 election will struggle against Alan Kyerematen in all the regions up north of the country,” he added.



Solomon Owusu challenged all aspiring Flagbearers of the NPP as well as John Mahama to put out their plans to develop Ghana just as Alan Kyerematen did on 1oth January 2023.



Meanwhile, a survey by Global InfoAnalytics revealed that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the likeliest candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the party’s upcoming flagbearership contest.



In its October 2022 report, NPP supporters deemed Alan as a more viable candidate than Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to the report, Bawumia’s decline in rating during the survey ‘coincides with the country’s worsening economic situation’.



The study also showed that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is another force to reckon with in the NPP’s flagbearership contest.



“A new opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics for October 2022 shows the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen (AKK) continues to expand his lead over his closest rival Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the race to lead the NPP as the country’s economic crisis deepens.



The poll shows AKK is the preferred candidate of general voters to lead the NPP in 2024. AKK now leads DMB, 44% to 31%. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP (KOA) came third with 14% of the votes”, a summary of the report stated.



This revelation comes at a time when the Vice President is reportedly lacing his boots to lead the NPP in the party’s quest to ‘break the eight’.



