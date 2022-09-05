Alan supporters besiege Ogua festival

Politics of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Hundreds of supporters of the Minister for Trade and one of the frontrunners in the race to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general elections, Mr. Alan Kyeremanten last Friday, September 2, 2022, besieged the Ogua Fetu festival’s street carnival in the Central Region wearing orange.



The supporters clad in Alan’s orange T-shirts rode on floats throughout some of the principal streets of Cape Coast with a giant banner of Mr. Alan Kyerematen.



The giant banner draped on a moving trailer vehicle had the inscription “Alan Kyerematen wishes Oguaman happy Fetu Afahye… jobs for the people... cash for the people.”



The supporters brought traffic during the festival’s carnival as well as all commercial activities to a standstill.



The coordinator for the pro-Alan group in the Central Region, Afia Koranyewaa, told reporters that the move was to honour Alan Kyerematen for being a son of the region.



"It is an exercise for the people of the region to show love to one of their own who is aspiring to lead the NPP to victory come 2024," she said.



"This is our widow’s mite to show the world the love we have for Alan and our desire for him to run on the ticket of the NPP when the party opens nominations," she noted.







She explained that the group is a voluntary one working for the interest of Alan in the region.



The week-long festival of chiefs and people of Ogua in the Central Region was held on the theme: 'Making Cape Coast Great Again, Through Education, Tourism and Development'.



The celebration was marked with clean-up exercises, aerobics, youth colloquium, ‘Akom night’ (a festival of priests and priestesses) and a grand durbar of chiefs.