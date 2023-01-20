Alan supporters are losing their jobs – Former NPP General Secretary alleges

Politics of Friday, 20 January 2023

Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called out the party for its handling of issues surrounding the election of its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.



Speaking in an interview on Adom TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Ohene Ntow alleged that persons who are declaring their support for one of the NPP flagbearer hopefuls, Alan Kyerematen, are being punished with some losing their jobs.



He added that, on the other hand, no action is being taken against NPP and government officials who are declaring their support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for similar reasons.



“The party deliberately brushes aside issues when they are caused by one side of the party but for the other side of the party, you see action being taken… In recent times you see some of the leaders of the party, MPs and ministers declaring their support of Dr Bawumia.



“Antwi Boasiako is in Kumasi saying Bawumia must win, Chairman Samba is in Tamale saying he has declared (Bawumia as the winner) … Antwi Boasiako is the one going to organise the primaries in the Ashanti Region and he is saying Bawumia must win which means he will do all he can to make Bawumia the winner.



“Meanwhile, polling station executives declaring their support for Alan Kyerematen are being sacked from their jobs. People who are working in the public sector who have declared their support for Alan are been fired, there is one in Tamale who was fired recently,” he said in Twi.



He added that the treatment of persons who have declared their support for Alan is not the best and will end up dividing the party.



The former NPP General Secretary said that if the party fails to handle issues surrounding the presidential primaries properly it will end up disintegrating the party before the 2024 general elections.



