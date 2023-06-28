Alan 'sleeping, snoring,' whiles Ken Agyapong, Bawumia far gone – Vim Lady

General News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Broadcast journalist, Afia Pokua believes that currently, the race for flagbearership position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is led by Kennedy Agyapoong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



She observes that Alan Kyerematen is finding it difficult to market himself as he did in 2007 when he was contesting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, Kennedy Agyapong, she believes, is making the needed inroads and can cause a surprise on the day of the election.



“As it is now, Ken, Bawumia is leading the NPP race. Alan has to talk to his campaign team because they are not giving him value for his money. His campaign team is sleeping. Kennedy Agyapong is working.



"I am not saying it’s about popularity. I’ve been in the business of analysing campaigns and politics for a long time so I know what I am saying. It’s not about popularity.



"In terms of the on-the-ground strategy, Kennedy is going to every corner so why is the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen not showing him going to the villages and every corner?"