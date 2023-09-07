Alan’s withdrawal was expected- Awal Mohammed

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A National Communication team member of the New Patriotic Party, Mohammed Awal has revealed that it was expected of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to withdraw from the flagbearer race.



Awal Mohammed made this statement on GBC’s Focus Show on September 6, 2023 with regards to Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the race.



He stated that his resignation is not a surprise based on Alan’s history of always resigning when election for the flagbearer ship becomes competitive.



“It was expected Alan would withdraw from the election”, he said.



Awal mentioned that back in 2007, Alan resigned fully from the New Patriotic Party after losing out to then Candidate who is now the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, even though he was the most established candidate then. He said it is known to be part of his history when internal party elections do not seem to go in his stead.



Awal further stressed that, both Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong began building their arsenals for the race while Alan lived in his past glory days of being the people’s favorite. He said his withdrawal has been expected by himself and some other people who have been closely monitoring the proceedings.



Awal also mentioned that the former trades and Industry Minister is known for his absence in strong party activities once the election is over and returns when the election is due.