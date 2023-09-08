Alan's sin was 'withdrawing' for Akufo-Addo to become president – Supporter fumes

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

A viral video circulating on social media has captured a woman lamenting what she perceives as unfair treatment meted to former Minister of Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen.



Kyerematen, recently resigned from the NPP's presidential race citing mistreatment of his agents and an unfair electoral process.



In the video, the woman expressed her sadness over the recent NPP super delegates' election, which was marred by pockets of violence that left one of Alan's campaign agents injured.



She raised concerns about the silence of both the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) regarding the incident.



Addressing President Akufo-Addo directly, she questioned whether he would have persevered in his political journey if he had experienced similar circumstances during his bid for the presidency.



The woman also speculated that party leaders were rallying behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP.



"Alan Kyerematen has left your party for you, use it for whatever you want, but he hasn't said anything. What did Alan do to the NPP, and this is just an internal election?



"You people have hurt Alan's polling agent's eye. We have a president in this country, but he hasn't said anything.



“We have the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in this country, and he hasn't said anything. Party leaders are in this town, but they haven't said anything. Why this silence, especially over internal elections? Give it to Bawumia; it is left with Kennedy.



"Kennedy, the way Alan Kyerematen listened to me and pulled out of the race, you should leave it for Bawumia. So, Akufo-Addo, is that what they did to you in the party?



"Alan, you stopped because of the things that they have said they will do to you. Stop, because all the weapons in the country are with Akufo-Addo. Alan's sin was to willingly withdraw to allow Akufo-Addo to become president; that is Alan's sin. For Akufo-Addo to also get the opportunity to become president, that is Alan's sin."



Alan Kyerematen, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.



Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.





