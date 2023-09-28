Alan’s resignation from NPP proves Akufo-Addo is not a democrat – NDC’s Beatrice Annan

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has insinuated how President Akufo-Addo is an autocrat due to the exit of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NNP).



Beatrice Annan, who made reference to the seeming misunderstandings and silent battles in the NPP, said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not only destroyed Ghana but his party as well.



According to Beatrice, Alan Kyerematen is a calm person and should have put up with the NPP, but his decision to leave supports the notion that Akufo-Addo is the problem.



“Alan Kyerematen’s matter is a bit nuanced, sometimes sad and sometimes funny. His exit from the NPP only shows that the NPP is in disarray. That Nana Addo is not a democrat. That Nana Addo has not only destroyed the country, he has also destroyed his party.



“…Kwadwo Mpiani is saying that Nana Addo is the cause of what is happening and everybody and every well-meaning person in the NPP is saying that the party is in disarray but what it shows you is that for a fine gentleman like Alan Kyerematen who is generally known to be calm to leave the NPP, it shows that it’s not any young person should dedicate their lives to,” Beatrice stated.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.







“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.BAJ/OGB