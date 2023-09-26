Alan's resignation disappointing – NPP

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has responded to the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, one of its founding fathers, who sought to lead the party into victory in 2024 as its flagbearer.



The NPP described the resignation of Alan from the party as disappointing because the latter did not follow the protocols of the party when it comes to resignations.



According to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), Alan Kyerematen resigned from the party without prior notice.



He further stated that the NPP was still dealing with the heavy loss of a beloved member of their party, only to be hit with Alan’s resignation through a press conference.



He said the NPP believes that this action is an irreversible one.



“As the party was coming to terms with the demise of one of our illustrious sons, we were hit with news about the resignation of Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen through a press conference he organised yesterday. The disappointing part is the mode in which he decided to resign from the party, which was through a press conference, without prior notice to the party.



“The party wants to believe that by his decision to resign from the party without first informing the leadership of the party, suggests he made a premeditated and irrevocable decision to resign from the party,” JFK stated.



Justin Kodua made these statements at a press conference organised by the NPP on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, to address the resignation of Alan Kyerematen and some claims he had made about the party.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks.’



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.



“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.



