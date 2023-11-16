Alan’s intention is not to win, but to destroy NPP - Vim Lady

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has made claims that Alan Kyerematen's intentions of breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and forming a movement to contest in 2024, is not focused on victory, but rather to punish his former party.



She explained that Alan’s reason for breaking away is because he was bullied by some factions of the NPP.



After coming in as the third most liked candidate in the NPP's Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023, Alan Kyerematen decided to start his own non-political group.



He plan, as he has since announced, is to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Commenting on his chances of winning the elections, Vim Lady stated that she perceives this as a divisive agenda by Alan Kyerematen.



She alleged that Alan Kyerematen may have ulterior motives that go beyond winning in 2024 to become president.



“Alan’s intention really is not to win the elections. He is pissing in. He feels like he’s not been treated right. The establishment has ganged up against him and they bullied him out of the race. He wanted to punish them, because in 2007, he kind of let Nana Addo have the day, even though at the time, he was the establishment candidate,” she said.



According to Afia Pokua, the former trade minister shot himself in the foot by not continually engaging with the grassroot when he was part of the government.



“I kind of blame Alan’s team for letting him down throughout the campaign. He also allowed his team to let him down. When he became trade minister, he laid back. He abandoned the grass root work that he needed to do. I think that he gave that job to his people and his team let him down.



“Because during that same period, Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia were all over the Zongo communities engaged in charity works. Hardly would you find records that show Alan in Zongos, churches or engaged in other benevolent acts,” she added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







WN/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel