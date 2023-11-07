Alan's exit affected NPP Primaries – Mussa Dankwah

Politics of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Mussa Dankwah, the Executive Director of Global Info Analytics has stated that Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary race benefited both Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, he asserted that Alan’s supporters split their votes for both Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia.



"There was an Alan effect everywhere. If you look at the success of Bawumia and even Kennedy, they all benefitted from Alan’s exit from the race because the polls show that about a third of Alan’s supporters voted for Bawumia, and the other two-thirds voted for Kennedy. So, they both benefitted from Alan’s exit,” he said.



Amid discussions about the NPP's choice of Dr. Bawumia as its flagbearer, the party has dismissed suggestions that it was under pressure to elect its first non-Akan flagbearer in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.



The NPP presidential primary saw Kennedy Agyapong, along with Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Agriculture Minister, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, being defeated by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the race for the party's flagbearer position.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.



