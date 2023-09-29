Alan’s criticisms of the Akufo-Addo govt exonerate the NDC – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the criticisms of the Akufo-Addo-led government by former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen vindicates the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the problems pointed out by the NDC are the same as what Alan Kyerematen cited for his decision to resign from the NPP.



The MP for North Tongu said that Alan’s claim that he will reduce the size of government and also lessen the cost of the national budget if elected president, affirms their concerns that the number of appointees should be whittled down.



Speaking as a panelist on the Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV which GhanaWeb monitored on September 29, 2023, Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that Alan Kyerematen’s criticisms of the government confirm the legitimacy of the concerns raised by the NDC.



He made the remark in response to the resignation of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the NPP and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.



"Alan Kyerematen is speaking about the cabal that he has he's so grateful to God that he has extricated himself.

On Page 16., he talks about the size of the government. How many times have we [NDC] not talked about the civil society, the clergy, Imams, everybody? Alan confirms the legitimacy of our [NDC] concerns. He says he will drastically downsize the government if given the opportunity to overhaul the architecture of the public service in Ghana by consolidating some existing ministries, departments, and agencies,” he said.



He further disclosed that Alan’s criticisms also suggest that his concerns raised about the government internally were not heeded, hence his decision to resign from the party.



“This will lead to a lean government structure that will ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of government services and also reduce the cost to the national budget. Look, this suggests that these are issues that he raised or he's been raising internally and has never had [attention],” said Okudzeto Ablakwa



