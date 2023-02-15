Alan’s confession of the difficulty in crafting a campaign message not a betrayal of NPP - Group

Politics of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Youth group calling itself Project 24 who are supporters of Alan Kyerematen’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections and subsequently lead Ghana as President have responded to claims that Alan Kyerematen believes that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has failed.



Alan Kyerematen's has come under fire for saying the Country is in hard times making it difficult to craft a campaign message for the governing NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.



This is after statements made by Alan whilst addressing a meeting of Chiefs and Elders at the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council during his campaign tour.



Alan said, "We are in hard times, something every truthful person can attest to".



He also went ahead to say that, "We have worked but because of the challenging times we are in, it is becoming difficult for us the NPP to craft a message for the 2024 elections”.



But his comments have been taken out of context to mean that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of which he was a part had failed the people of Ghana.



A statement from Project24; a youth group supporting Alan’s bid to be the NPP flagbearer described comments on Alan’s address to Sefwi Wiawso Chiefs as vile propaganda and an attempt to soil a man without blemish in the political space.



The group in their statement noted that since Ghana’s economic woes worsened, several party leaders including the President have attested to the hardship and have blamed it on the twin disasters including COVID-19, and Russia - Ukraine war just as Alan Kyerematen spoke about.



To them, it is therefore shocking that Alan Kyerematen’s attempt to reiterate what the President and the Vice President have always said has been taken out of context and is been interpreted as saying Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has failed.



“Alan is making a political bid to lead the NPP, and it is obvious that he will never make an utterance that even implies the failure of an existing NPP government. Alan is relying on his political experience to justify his bid for flagbearership and subsequently presidency. With the most recent 6 years of that rich political experience coming from this current government, it is illogical to assume that Alan will condemn the government. It opens himself up in view of the impeccable role he played in the government for 6 years. It must also be put on the record that Alan has been the most industrious trade minister this country has ever seen as evidenced with his role in the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the establishment of over 290 factories across the country. This is simply epic,” their statement read.