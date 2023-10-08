Alan ran away from disgraceful defeat at NPP November 4 Primaries – Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Businessman and former Flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga holds the view that resigned New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Alan Kyeremanten perceived an impending embarrassing defeat at the November 4, Presidential Primaries reason for his action.



He indicates that the reasons he ascribed for his resignation were not cogent enough to warrant his action considering the fact he has been part of the current administration since its formation in 2017.



“You predicted that you are going to lose the primaries and you run away and you go and form a Movement that you want to be independent. You are already a loser. I told you Kennedy Agyapong is dangerous. People were expecting Alan Kyeremanten to beat Kennedy Agyapong but you saw what happened”, he asked in an interview on Kofi TV re-streamed by MyNewsGh.com.



He added that Alan is scared of the consequences of the November 4 primaries which informed his decision to quit ahead of time.



“Going into November 4, he is scared he might lose again. For him, the easiest way is to break away and contest as an independent candidate which is the easiest way. Kofi if you want you can become an Independent Candidate and I can file for you so the media will vote for you so we see the results you make”, he challenged.



Mr Alan Kyeremanten placed third in the NPP Super Delegates Congress held on Saturday, August 26, when he polled 95 votes representing 10.82 per cent of the total votes cast in the election won by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who won 629 votes, representing 68.15 per cent of the total valid votes.



