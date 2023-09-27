Alan quit NPP as payback for Akufo-Addo, Bawumia plots against him – Vim Lady

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Radio and television personality Afia Pokuaa says Alan Kyerematen’s decision to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a payback to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) on Monday, September 25, 2023, seeking to contest the 2024 elections as an Independent Candidate and hopes to lead Ghana as President in 2025.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”



Reacting to the decision by Alan Kyerematen to resign, Afia Pokuaa indicated that Alan Kyerematen is aware he cannot win the 2024 elections.



However, his decision is just to pay back Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo, his loyalists and the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“Alan’s target is not to win the election because he knows he cannot win 2024. He is just being diabolical. He wants to teach Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Bawumia a lesson.



"He wants to show them that without him and without his supporters, they cannot win. He wants to tell Bawumia and Nana Addo that their agenda to break the eight will not see the light of day,” she said.