Alan lost political relevance after he refused my advice to enter parliament after 2007 – Ben Ephson

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper Mr. Ben Ehpson has revealed that former Trade Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has lost his relevance in the Ghanaian political space.



According to Mr Ben Ephson, Alan Kyerematen is struggling to win the NPP presidential primaries because he has lost his much-loved presence in the political scene.



He reveals that in 2007 after the NPP presidential primaries, he advised Mr Alan Kyerematen to seek parliamentary elections to go to parliament because that would help him maintain his ground in politics but Alan refused.



“I knew Alan before 2007 and after he lost to Akufo-Addo I told him that if you want to have a future as the flagbearer of the party go to parliament”, Ben Ephson said this on Hello FM in an interview.



“I told him that not being in Parliament, there is a disconnect with the party’s base but he refused to listen”, he added.



John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen came third position in the just-ended super delegate conference of the NPP.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while the Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.



The party is expected to hold its delegates conference on November 4, 2023, to elect its flagbearer.