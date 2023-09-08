Alan is 'unpopular' and can’t win 2024 for NPP - Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako says it’s a ‘wise’ decision taken by Alan Kyerematen, a leading contender in the NPP flagbearership race to withdraw.



He was emphatic that Alan had no chance to lead the ‘Elephant’ party in the 2024 presidential election.



Chairman Wontumi as affectionately called in the political circles told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that Mr Alan Kyerematen is “unpopular” and can’t win the election for the NPP.



“It’s obvious Alan cannot win the November 4 primary,” he said.



Adding that, “Alan should be smart enough to join Dr Bawumia’s campaign team”.



Mr Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the contest was communicated in a statement dated and issued on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



Mr. Kyerematen a former Minister for Trade and Industry who came third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference stated that reasons for his withdrawal include the intimidation of his agents.



He added that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant.