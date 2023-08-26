Alan is the only candidate whose policy will benefit delegates – Courage Nobi

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Courage Nobi, the Director of Communication for John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen's Youth Caucus and a hopeful flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made an appeal to party delegates, urging them to rally behind Alan Kyerematen's presidential bid.



He asserted that Alan is the sole candidate whose policies hold tangible benefits for party delegates, emphasizing his commitment to providing sustainable salary support for party workers.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3 on August 23, 2023, he argued that Alan’s plan to institute a program that places party workers on a monthly salary should resonate with delegates.



"I want to make a bold statement, that of all the candidates, the only person who has boldly been able to put together a program for the party such that my big brother here Dennis, who is an employee of the government, gets paid every month separate from the polling station executives over there, such that the polling station executives will also have a salary to keep their sustenance as party workers, has been honorable Alan Kyeramaten, no other candidate," Nobi asserted during his statement.



He added, "Because he is trustworthy, he has no fear, he is not afraid that I want to do ABC for you.”



Alan will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including Assin Central Member of Parliament and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for today August 26, 2023) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party for 2024.



AM/MA



