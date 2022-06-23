Alan is not a leader; he should have resigned amidst series of corruption scandals - Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has said NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen should have resigned as Trade Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration after series of corruption scandals.



According to him, he does not see Alan Kyeremanten as a leader because he appears to lack the courage to step down from this government despite the many cases of corruption that have been alleged against some party members.



He added that he would personally have aligned with Alan Kyerematen if he had resigned.



“The Alan case, Alan is nice gentleman but politics you don’t use nice gentleman to do politics. You will need people who are strong, people who can say this is it, I stand by it.



“We have had series of corruption cases in the government in which Alan is a member. If Alan had resigned, I would have followed him anywhere, he did not have the courage to do so and as such I don’t see him as a leader,” 3news.com quoted Alan Kyerematen.



Dr Nyaho Tamakloe also stated that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will not be able to secure the mandate of party delegates to become flagbearer for the 2024 general elections. He explained that the structures within the party will militate against the reported interest of the Vice President to contest as flagbearer in the governing party.



“Bawumia…I did an interview. It was a foreign magazine. I will find out if I have a copy and I will show it to you where I made it plain that by the structure of our party, Bawumia cannot come to power.



“Bawumia is a fine gentleman. If Bawumia could have had that independent mind and strength and not just always be praising what the president has done or has not done, I will have looked at him differently,” he said.







