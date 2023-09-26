Alan is finished as a politician – Kwamena Bartels

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Interior Minister Kwamena Bartels has criticised Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing it as the most detrimental choice in his political career.



During a candid interview with Citi News, Mr. Bartels urged the NPP leadership to graciously accept Mr. Kyerematen's resignation and sever all ties with him.



"I felt sorry for him [Alan]; he has taken the worst decision he can ever take in his political life. He is finished as a politician. This is the end for him as a politician," Bartels emphatically stated.



When questioned about whether he believed Mr. Kyerematen had been treated unfairly within the party, the former Ablekuma North MP responded, "I won't judge, but there are processes in the party for dealing with unfair treatment, and every human institution has these little skirmishes, and when they come, they are judged according to the laid-down processes."



Bartels further encouraged the NPP not to attempt reconciliation with the former Trade and Industry Minister, emphasizing that this was not the first time Kyerematen had chosen to part ways with the party.



"It has happened twice, and we won't allow it to happen thrice, and if the party has my views, it should gracefully accept it," he asserted.



