Alan is a disgrace to Ghana – Political Scientist

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Owusu Ansah, a political analyst, has taken Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to the cleaners describing him as a failure.



He said the former trade and industry minister failed woefully at the ministry and has no track record.



Because of this, he opined that the former minister does not have what it takes to be a president.



In mincing no words, he said the former minister had the opportunity to serve but could not even do anything. To date, the Komenda Sugar Factory has not seen the light of day.



He said "the one district one factory initiative was a laudable idea, and I expected them to have executed it well, but what do we see? Alan Kyerematen went there and messed things up. Alan is a disgrace to Ghana. He went to the ministry and messed things up. What is the state of the sugar factory now?”



On the current economic crisis, he said the NPP has an opportunity to turn things around.



But they have decided to mess things around, he added.