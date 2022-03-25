Alan is a change candidate who suits the 2024 contest – Dr. Etse Sikanku

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

A Senior Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Dr. Etse Sikanku says Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen as Flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, will be suited for the crucial 2024 elections which will be a change election rather than a referendum.



Internal jostling in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo Addo whose tenure as President expires in the next four years has started quite early within the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Supporters of Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is campaigning albeit now subtly for their preferred candidate to lead the party in 2024 elections.



But speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, Dr. Sikanku who’s also the Director of the Directorate for Research, Innovations & Development (DRID) at G.I.J stated that Alan Kyerematen’s election as NPP Flagbearer will provide a difficult challenge to the opposing NDC party wrestling power in the 2024 Presidential election.



“Alan, when he gets in, is going to be a totally different quantity, he can present himself as a change candidate. 2024 is going to be a change election and not a referendum because, by the end of the eight-year term, people want something new. He’s not a central player within the Akufo-Addo region like Dr. Bawumia is, so you can make that argument that he represents a new face of the party and he has a different way of doing things.



“There are three other things that Alan Kyerematen presents that will change the dynamics of the ticket. One- He’s not a central figure, two- he’s a change candidate, three, – he’s propaganda proof because the opposition party will not be able to go on as much of a propaganda spree on Alan Kyerematen if it were Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer. We all know the dynamics when it comes to Dr. Bawumia. Another is the Ashanti factor, we all know that is the base of the NPP and it will get the masses out to vote.”